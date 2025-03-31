2024-25 Ski Season Progress Report as of March 31, 2025

Late October 2024 and early November saw moderate snowfall mostly in northern regions but then trending southeast into Colorado and New Mexico. Wolf Creek and Pajarito had widespread natural snow runs open by Nov. 10. Mid-November storms concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, but later in the month spread inland, especially to central Colorado. Areas in or close to full operation at the end of November included Mt. Baker, Mammoth, Lookout Pass, Grand Targhee and Wolf Creek, with Whistler and Mt. Bachelor having deep enough snowpacks to be set for the holidays. December snowfall up to Christmas was concentrated in the Pacific Northwest with moderate snowfalls in adjacent regions while the Southwest was bone dry. Northwest storms were more intense during the holiday week and spread into more regions.

Early January snowfall was strongest in the US Northern Rockies. Mid-January was mostly dry except in the north central U.S. Rockies, while the rest of the month the entire West averaged less than 6 inches of snow with only a handful of areas getting as much as a foot. Variable conditions developed aside from the most favorable altitudes/exposures. Early February's atmospheric river had a high rain snow line in California and Utah, with drought persisting to the south and cooler weather and moderate snowfalls to the north. During the second week a cooler storm dumped up to 5 feet in California and Utah and was also widespread into adjacent regions. A warm AR hit the Northwest during the third week of February while snowfall continued in Utah and Colorado. The last week of February was warm and dry over most of the West, bringing widespread spring conditions. The first half of March had heavy snow in the coastal regions and Utah/Arizona and average snowfall farther inland. Snowfall during the third week of March was strongest in northern regions. A warmup during the last week of March brought widespread spring conditions, but a new storm cycle is underway at the end of the month. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow.

California: Several small snowfalls through mid-November assisted snowmaking openings. Stronger storms over the last week of November totaled 4 feet at Mammoth and 1-3 feet at Tahoe based upon elevation, leaving Mammoth with by far the best conditions in the region. After two dry weeks it snowed 3+ feet northwest of Tahoe and about 2 feet elsewhere, followed by 1-2 feet Christmas Week. New Year's base depths averaged 2-4 feet at Tahoe and 4-5 feet at Mammoth. Early January snowfall was up to a foot, but there was less than 4 inches snow the rest of January 7 aside from an isolated one foot storm east of Tahoe Jan. 25. The early February AR snowed 4 feet above 8,000 feet NW of Tahoe and 2 feet south of Tahoe but was nearly all rain below 7,000 feet. The second February storm dumped 4.5 feet at Mammoth and 3 feet at Tahoe. The rest of February was warm and dry. As of the end of February Palisades' base had only 27% as much snow as higher up vs. long term average of 61%. First half of March Sierra storms were 3-5 feet with no low elevation rain, and it snowed up to 4 feet in Southern California and 8 feet in Arizona. Second half of March snow was over 2.5 feet NW of Tahoe at higher elevation and averaged 1.5 foot elsewhere. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Palisades 8,000 347 91% 80% Alpine Meadows 228 70% 87% Northstar (mid estimate) 179 68% 96% Mt. Rose 335 119% 80% Heavenly 211 62% 93% Kirkwood 267 64% 80% Mammoth 261.5 83% 99% Southern Cal 71 61% 0-69% Arizona Snowbowl 156 70% 67%

Pacific Northwest: This was the strongest November opening in the region in over a decade with multiple storms. Mt. Baker was fully open for Thanksgiving, while Whistler and Mt. Bachelor attained 4+ foot bases. 2-3 feet of snow fell in the first half of December, and another 2 feet the week before Christmas. Mt. Bachelor's Dec. 10 Summit opening was the earliest in over a decade. This region had the most snow (5+ foot bases) by Christmas. During the holiday week it dumped 5 feet in Oregon and 2-3 feet farther north. Early January snowfall averaged 1.5 feet but conditions were variable after less than a foot the rest of the month. First half of February snowfall ranged from 2 feet at Whistler to 4 feet in Oregon. A warm storm rained to the top of most ski areas during the third week of February, then snowed 2-4 feet varying by elevation. During the first half of March snowfall ranged from 3 feet in Oregon to 6 feet at Whistler. During the second half of March snowfall ranged from 3.5 feet at Whistler to 6 feet in Oregon.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Whistler 363 95% 98% Stevens Pass 390 99% 84% Crystal Mt. 336 93% 78% Mt. Hood 448 116% 100% Mt. Bachelor 424 125% 100%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: November snowfall was high from the Northwest storms along the U.S. border and west of the Selkirks but closer to average farther east. Fernie, Whitewater and the upper half of Revelstoke attained 4+ foot bases. West of Rogers Pass an average 1.5 feet of snow fell during the first half of December, 2 feet more before Christmas, and 1.5-2 feet during the holidays, leaving average bases of 5 feet. Sun Peaks and Silver Star were 90+% open on 4 foot bases at Christmas, while areas east of Rogers Pass averaged 3 foot bases. Only upper parts of Revelstoke had more than 1.5 feet of snow during the entire month of January, resulting in widespread hardpack conditions. First half of February snowfall ranged from less than a foot at the Banff areas to 2-3 feet near the U.S. border. Second half of February snowfall was 2+ feet west of Rogers Pass and one foot on the leeward side. First half of March snowfall averaged 2 feet and second half of March snowfall averaged 3 feet.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Big White 247 95% 100% Lake Louise 173 113% 100% Sunshine 189 87% 91% Revelstoke 409 123% 69% Kicking Horse 191 86% 30% Red Mt. 265 116% 100% Whitewater 296 87% 100% Fernie 321 99% 80% Castle Mt. 204 82% 93%

U. S. Northern Rockies: The Interior Northwest was loaded with snow from the November storms and an excellent holiday destination with another 3 feet in December before Christmas and 4 foot bases. Lookout Pass opened weekends starting Nov. 9. Farther south November snowfall was no better than average. Targhee reached full operation in early December but Jackson was very limited until after a 3 foot storm during the third week of December. 2-3 feet fell during the holiday week to bring excellent skiing to the entire region by New Year's. Early January snowfall ranged from a foot near the Canadian border to 3+ feet at Big Sky and in the Tetons. Those same areas had up to 2 feet in mid-January, with less than a foot farther north. Late January snowfall ranged from almost nothing in the north to up to 9 inches in the Yellowstone and Teton regions. Both early February AR storms were favorable to this region and most areas got 4 to 5 feet of snow. Second half of February snowfall averaged 5 feet in the Tetons and 2 feet elsewhere. First half of March snowfall averaged 2 feet. Second half of March snowfall was 3-4 feet.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Grand Targhee 421 101% 100% Jackson Hole 353 104% 95% Whitefish 269 95% 70% Bridger 290 111% 100% Schweitzer 295 117% 100% Lookout Pass 422 108% 94% Brundage 322 134% 93% Sun Valley 179 100% 83%

Utah: Utah's November was slightly below average in both snowfall and end of month open terrain. Alta opened more than half of runs in early December but other areas were very limited with base depths less than 3 feet. December snowfall before Christmas was less than 2 feet. 3 feet fell during the holiday week, but not much more terrain opened until after New Year's. Average 2 feet of snow fell in early January. Mid-January snowfall was 2-3 feet in the Cottonwoods and one foot elsewhere. No more than 6 inches fell in late January. The two AR's in the first half of February dumped 5+ feet in the Cottonwoods and 3-4 feet elsewhere. After 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of February, the last week was warm with spring conditions. During the first half of March it snowed 5-6 feet in the Cottonwoods and 3-4 feet elsewhere. During the second half of March it snowed 3.5 feet in the Cottonwoods and 2 feet elsewhere.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Alta 485 108% 100% Snowbird SNOTEL 387 96% 95% Brighton/Solitude 358 88% 90% Park City (mid estimate) 219 82% 90% Snowbasin 263 95% 90% Brian Head 154 58% 100%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin and Keystone Nov. 2. Snowfall was consistent and above average from late October through mid-November and topped off by 2-3 feet the last week of November, the snowiest November since 2010. However, December snowfall up to Christmas averaged only one foot, so base depths settled down to less than 3 feet. Up to 2 feet fell during the holidays, continuing gradual terrain openings. Most areas were close to full operation after 2 feet of early January snow. Mid-January snow averaged 1.5 feet and late January 6-9 inches. During the first half of February Steamboat, Vail and Winter Park got 3+ feet of snow while other places averaged 2 feet. Most areas got another 3+ feet during the third week of February. First half of March snowfall ranged from 1.5 to 3 feet. Second half of March snowfall averaged 2 feet.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open A-Basin 235 105% 78% Beaver Creek 229 82% 99% Breckenridge 288 97% 100% Copper Mt. 307 129% 96% Keystone 247 121% 82% Loveland 269 97% 99% Steamboat 285 90% 92% Vail 295 98% 97% Winter Park 326 109% 96%

Southern and Western Colorado: Wolf Creek opened October 22 on 26 inches of snow and was close to full operation by Nov. 10. Pajarito, New Mexico opened one top to bottom lift and about 3/4 of terrain Nov. 9 on 44 inches snowfall. But New Mexico had almost no snow for the next 6 weeks. Aspen and Crested Butte had similar high November snow as the I-70 areas while southern Colorado had less but was still above average. December snowfall before Christmas was a foot at Aspen but no more than 3 inches farther south. Aside from Wolf Creek, the Southwest at Christmas had base depths around two feet. Holiday week snowfall averaged 1.5 feet in Colorado but less than a foot in New Mexico. Early January snowfall ranged from over a foot at areas exposed to northwest flow to just a few inches in the far Southwest. Crested Butte's North Face opened Jan. 7. Only Aspen and Monarch had as much as a foot of snow in mid-January. New Mexico finally got 1+ foot in late January but the Colorado areas averaged only 6 inches. First half of February snowfall ranged from one foot in New Mexico to 2+ feet at Aspen. Second half of February snowfall averaged 1.5 feet in western Colorado but less than 6 inches in the Southwest. First half of March snowfall was 4+ feet at Wolf Creek and 2 averaged 2 feet elsewhere. Second half of March snowfall averaged 1.5 feet in western Colorado but less than a foot in the Southwest. Kachina Peak at Taos opened March 17, but on a low tide maximum base depth of 41 inches.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Aspen/Snowmass 237 111% 93% Gothic Snow Lab 197.5 67% N/A Crested Butte 219 100% 86% Monarch 201 83% 93% Telluride 204 85% 88% Purgatory 153 67% 61% Wolf Creek 202 60% 100% Taos 133 60% 46%

Northeast: No one opened during a warm October in New England or eastern Canada. November snowmaking was intermittent, so Nov. 15 Killington opened 3%, Sunday River 2% and Whiteface opened 7% weekends. Some areas missed Thanksgiving openings with ongoing warm weather in November. The first week of December was colder with 1-3 feet of natural snow. Some trail counts declined during the second week with mixed precipitation. Northern Vermont had a good Christmas with clear weather after 1.5 - 2 feet of new snow, but conditions and open terrain degraded with rain Dec. 29-31. January was consistently cold and often windy, with 6-8 feet of snow in Northern Vermont and 3 feet elsewhere. The bounty contiunued through the first half of February with 5 feet in Northern Vermont and 2-3 feet elsewhere. Second half of February snowfall was 3+ feet in Northern Vermont but with varied snow levels and increasing rain farther south. The first week of march had heavy rain a slashed trail counts. By mid-March most trails were open but with spring conditions in warm weather. Trail counts declined later in March with rain and mixed precipitation. Percents open: Okemo 14%, Hunter 49%, Sunday River 62%, Sugarloaf 57%, Tremblant 88%, St. Anne 65%.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Jay Peak (mid estimate) 400 140% 99% Stowe 329 130% 45% Sugarbush 261 112% 50% Killington 233 108% 59% Stratton 152 91% 32% Whiteface 186 118% 65% Cannon 160 107% 30% Le Massif 204 96% 84%

Directory of Ski Report Links

All content herein copyright C 1996-2025 Bestsnow.net

All Rights Reserved.

No copies or reproductions may be made in whole or in part without express permission by Tony Crocker.

Prices for commercial users will be determined based upon intended use and distribution.