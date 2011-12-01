2025-26 Ski Season Summary

The following major weather patterns affected the 2025-26 ski season.
Late October to mid-November: There was moderate snowfall in northern regions but zero south of Oregon/Wyoming.
Second half of November: One isolated storm tracked from California into the Southwest but was mostly rain at low elevations.
First week of December: This was the only early season even moderately snowy week for most of Utah and Colorado.
Mid-December: Strong storms hit the northern regions but the first ones were all rain below 6,000 feet. Pre-Christmas storms brought heavy snow from Washington State into western Canada.
Christmas Week: A major storm hit California with lesser amounts in adjacent regions.
First week of January: Moderate storms hit California, Utah and the northern regions.
Second week of January: A warm atmospheric river rained in the Northwest and lower elevations in Canada while warm and dry weather emerged farther south.
Mid-January to early February: This was a sustained and widespread dry spell.
Third week of February: This was the snowiest week of the season, with all regions getting some snow and major dumps in California and Utah.
Fourth week of February: California had several days of rain to 9,000+ feet while warm weather and spring conditions emerged elsewhere.
First week of March: There was moderate new snow in northern regions and as far south as northern Utah and Colorado.
The rest of March: Washington State and coastal B.C had major snow during the second week of March but high elevation rain the following week. Interior Canada had normal snowfall while the rest of the western US had no snow and a record heat wave.
April had moderate snow in the Sierra, Utah and US Northern Rockies with less in other regions.

US skier visits of 52.6 million were a 15% decline from last year. This is comparable to the decline in previous widespread bad snow years in 1980-81 and 2011-12 . See 2025-26 Ski Season Analysis.

2025-26  SKI  SEASON  SNOWFALL  SUMMARY  
             
RECORD  HIGH  (10 Years Minimum)   6+ Powder RECORD  HIGH  (10 Years Minimum)   6+ Powder
 Lake Louise, Alb.  6,700 294 13%        
             
HIGH       HIGH    
 Sunshine Village, Alb.  7,028 342 14%        
 Whiteface (Lake Placid), N. Y.  3,660 223 10%        
 Revelstoke, B.C.  6,429 432 19%        
             
ABOVE  AVERAGE       ABOVE  AVERAGE    
 Cannon Mt., N. H. 1,800 197 9%        
 Jay Peak, Vt.  3,000 336 12%        
 Smuggler's Notch, Vt.   1,600 312 13%        
 Stowe, Vt.  3,041 310 13%        
 Waterville Valley, N. H. 3,000  173 8%        
 Castle Mt., Alb.  5,700 296 12%        
 Kicking Horse, B. C.  6,757 285 13%        
             
BELOW  AVERAGE       BELOW  AVERAGE    
 Central Sierra Snow Lab - Boreal, Cal. 7,200  302 12%    Gore, N. Y.  1,500 102 6%
 Killington, Vt.  4,142 195 9%        
 Sugarloaf, Maine 3,695 145 7%        
 Mt. Washington, N. H.  6,262 239 8%        
 Bear Valley, Calif.  7,750 310 12%        
 Mammoth Mtn, Calif.   9,600 or 8,900 278 11%        
 Alpine Meadows, Calif.   7,000   247 10%        
 Kirkwood (Carson Pass), Calif.  8,526 319 12%        
 Sugarbush, Vt.   3,000 231 10%        
 Fernie, B. C.  5,400    287 13%        
 Stratton, Vt.   3,875 156 7%        
 Arizona Snowbowl 2, Ariz.   10,800 150 4%        
 Squaw Valley, Calif.   8,000      354 14%        
 Sugar Bowl, Calif.   7,000     348 15%        
 Mt. Rose, Nev.   8,600 258 11%        
 Northstar, Calif.   7,800 195 9%        
 Heavenly Valley, Calif.   10,000    214 8%        
 Le Massif, Que.  2,600 189 8%        
 Crystal Mtn 2, Wash.   6,100 285 13%        
 Whitewater, B. C.  5,500 284 12%        
             
LOW       LOW    
 Snoqualmie Pass, Wash.   3,000 214 10%    Red Mt. 2, B. C.   6,650 133 7%
 Crater Lake (Mt. Bailey), Ore.   6,800 217 9%        
 Southern California Composite   7,000 - 8,000   51 2%        
 Mt. Rainier Paradise, Wash. 5,420 408 18%        
 Jackson Hole, Wyo.   8,250   253 10%        
 Mt. Baker, Wash.   4,300 439 22%        
 Taos, N. Mex.   11,200 92 3%        
 Mt. Bachelor, Ore.   6,350  185 8%        
 Berthoud Pass, Colo.   11,315  180 7%        
 Gothic, Colo. 9,400   172 6%        
 Mary Jane at Winter Park, Colo.   10,800      203 8%        
 Grand Targhee, Wyo.   8,200 317 12%        
 Red Mt. Pass, Colo.   11,090 191 7%        
 Park City 2, Utah   9,300  179 7%        
 Whistler Roundhouse, B. C.   6,000       302 14%        
 Sun Valley, Idaho   8,800  124 6%        
 Steamboat, Colo.   9,200    188 8%        
 Aspen Mtn, Colo.   11,190 159 7%        
 Crested Butte, Colo.   10,150   150 6%        
 Alyeska 1, Alaska   1,500   213 7%        
 Snowshoe, W. V. 4,848 104 5%        
 Big Sky, Mont.   8,920  225 7%        
 Big White, B. C.  6,200 182 8%        
 Arapahoe Basin, Colo.   10,820 192 6%        
 Jupiter Bowl, Utah   10,000 194 8%        
 Mt. Hood Meadows, Ore.   5,400 195 10%        
 Squaw Valley, Calif.   6,200      147 7%        
 Stevens Pass, Wash.   4,061 278 14%        
 Crystal Mtn 1, Wash.   4,400  183 9%        
 Copper Mtn, Colo.   11,000   173 7%        
 Keystone, Colo.   11,641 137 5%        
 Wolf Creek, Colo.   10,642 222 8%        
 Aspen Highlands, Colo.   11,100  159 7%        
 Sun Peaks, B. C.  6,100 143 7%        
 Whitefish, Mont.   6,700     214 8%        
 Solitude 2, Utah   9,400 245 11%        
 Snowmass, Colo.  11,000 196 8%        
 Schweitzer, Idaho   4,700   185 8%        
 Purgatory, Colo.   10,000  128 5%        
             
RECORD  LOW (10 Years Minimum)       RECORD  LOW (10 Years Minimum)    
 Alta Guard, Utah   8,700 213 9%        
 Alyeska 2, Alaska  2,750 393 12%        
 Snowbird Tram Base, Utah   8,100   207 10%        
 Alta, Utah   9,600 307 13%        
 Loveland, Colo.   11,200   160 7%        
 Brundage, Idaho   6,000 172 7%        
 Snowbird Mid-Gad, Utah   9,640 266 12%        
 Brian Head, Utah   9,770  138 5%        
 Breckenridge 2, Colo.   12,000 162 6%        
 Vail, Colo.   11,250    165 6%        
 Snow Basin, Utah   7,700  130 5%        
 Beaver Creek, Colo.   11,200 153 6%        
 Bridger Bowl, Mont.   7,100     182 7%        
 Monarch, Colo.    127 5%        
 Brighton, Utah   9,502 264 11%        
 Telluride, Colo.   11,170 128 5%        