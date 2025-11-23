2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of November 23, 2025

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Last week's storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor are red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S., with several Utah and Colorado areas possibly on track for record dry Novembers.

California: Snow totals from last week: Heavenly 23 inches, Sugar Bowl 11, Palisades 8,000 13, Mt. Rose Mammoth 24. Most of that storm had rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose is open at Tahoe (4%). Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with 24 inches at Main Lodge and has a 3 foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner last week with 56 inches and is 63% open. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Pacific Northwest: November snowfall: Hood Meadows 0 inches, Mt. Bachelor 0, Crystal 10, Whistler 43. Rain/snow lines in November have been high with almost no snow in Washington/Oregon, but the Whistler alpine base is growing with 104 inches reported including October. Whistler is 1% open due to excessive rain mid-mountain and lower.



Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: November snowfall: Lake Louise 38 (open Nov. 7, now 20% open), Sunshine 29 (open Nov. 2, now 47%), Red Mt. 17, Whitewater 33, Fernie 26, Revelstoke 57, Kicking Horse 37. As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain, but this region is in by far the best shape heading into December.



U. S. Northern Rockies: November snowfall: Big Sky 5, Whitefish 5, Grand Targhee 21, Jackson 8, Brundage 0, Lookout 11. No areas are open, and delays are indefinite at many of them.



Utah: November snowfall: Alta 6, Snowbird SNOTEL 6, Solitude 5, Park City 0. Brian Head got 18 inches last week and is 7% open. Wasatch openings are delayed into December.



Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. November snowfall: Beaver Creek 5, Keystone 10 (6% open), Loveland 7 (4% open), Vail 5 (2% open), Winter Park 8 (3% open), Breckenridge 5 (2% open), Steamboat 1 (1% open).



Southern and Western Colorado: Scattered southwest storms usually find their way to Wolf Creek, and another one is possible after Thanksgiving. November snowfall: Gothic Snow Lab 8.5, Monarch 10, Wolf Creek 32, Aspen 9, Telluride 5, Purgatory 4, Taos 8.



Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow have arrived in November. Snowfalls and (opening date or percent open): Jay 84 (30%), Stowe 54 (21%), Sugarbush 32 (17%), Killington (17%), Stratton 12 (Nov. 26), Cannon 22 (8%), Whiteface 27 (13%). St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12.



