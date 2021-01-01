2024-25 Ski Season Summary

The following major weather patterns affected the 2024-25 ski season.
Late October to mid-November: There was moderate snowfall in northern regions and an isolated larger storm in the Southwest.
Second half of November: Ongoing Northwest storms spread into adjacent regions.
December: Snowfall remained strongest in the Northwest and average elsewhere aside from a dry Southwest.
First half of January: There was moderate snowfall in the U.S Northern Rockies but other regions were drier than average.
Second half of January: The entire West was severely dry.
First week of February: A warm atmospheric river was centered on California and Utah with lighter snow to the north.
Second week of February: A colder storm in California and Utah spread to adjacent regions.
Third week of February: A warm atmospheric river hit the Northwest with considerable low elevation rain but was all snow in Utah and Colorado.
The rest of February: This period was mostly dry.
First half of March: There was heavy snow in the coastal regions and Utah/Arizona, with average snowfall farther inland.
Second half of March and early April: Snowfall was widespread during the third week of March and end of March/early April.
The rest of spring was warmer and drier than average.
US skier visits of 61.5 million were second only to the excellent 2022-23 season. Holiday base depths were mostly adequate, while the dry January was the main reason the season was overall below average. See 2024-25 Ski Season Analysis.
|2024-25 SKI SEASON SNOWFALL SUMMARY
|RECORD HIGH (10 Years Minimum)
|6+ Powder
|RECORD HIGH (10 Years Minimum)
|6+ Powder
|None
|HIGH
|HIGH
|Smuggler's Notch, Vt. 1,600
|366
|18%
|Waterville Valley, N. H. 3,000
|189
|9%
|ABOVE AVERAGE
|ABOVE AVERAGE
|Killington, Vt. 4,142
|253
|11%
|Crater Lake (Mt. Bailey), Ore. 6,800
|521
|21%
|Lake Louise, Alb. 6,700
|178
|7%
|Mt. Bachelor, Ore. 6,350
|466
|18%
|Mary Jane at Winter Park, Colo. 10,800
|369
|14%
|Cannon Mt., N. H. 1,800
|167
|8%
|Alyeska 2, Alaska 2,750
|733
|27%
|Jay Peak, Vt. 3,000
|380
|19%
|Snowshoe, W. V. 4,848
|190
|9%
|Big Sky, Mont. 8,920
|335
|13%
|Sugarbush, Vt. 3,000
|281
|13%
|Brundage, Idaho 6,000
|316
|14%
|Mt. Hood Meadows, Ore. 5,400
|483
|21%
|Stowe, Vt. 3,041
|344
|17%
|Copper Mtn, Colo. 11,000
|303
|10%
|Sugar Bowl, Calif. 7,000
|432
|18%
|Keystone, Colo. 11,641
|251
|9%
|Bridger Bowl, Mont. 7,100
|364
|14%
|Aspen Highlands, Colo. 11,100
|289
|10%
|Whiteface (Lake Placid), N. Y. 3,660
|191
|9%
|Schweitzer, Idaho 4,700
|306
|12%
|Revelstoke, B.C. 6,429
|396
|16%
|BELOW AVERAGE
|BELOW AVERAGE
|Central Sierra Snow Lab - Boreal, Cal. 7,200
|365
|14%
|Sun Peaks, B. C. 6,100
|122
|7%
|Mt. Washington, N. H. 6,262
|289
|10%
|Red Mt. 2, B. C. 6,650
|191
|11%
|Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. 3,000
|298
|14%
|Sugarloaf, Maine 3,695
|168
|7%
|Jackson Hole, Wyo. 8,250
|361
|17%
|Alta Guard, Utah 8,700
|387
|16%
|Southern California Composite 7,000 - 8,000
|74
|4%
|Mt. Rainier Paradise, Wash. 5,420
|564
|23%
|Bear Valley, Calif. 7,750
|257
|10%
|Mammoth Mtn, Calif. 9,600 or 8,900
|286
|11%
|Alpine Meadows, Calif. 7,000
|289
|12%
|Sunshine Village, Alb. 7,028
|201
|7%
|Mt. Baker, Wash. 4,300
|568
|23%
|Berthoud Pass, Colo. 11,315
|251
|10%
|Kirkwood (Carson Pass), Calif. 8,526
|289
|12%
|Grand Targhee, Wyo. 8,200
|438
|20%
|Park City 2, Utah 9,300
|287
|12%
|Whistler Roundhouse, B. C. 6,000
|378
|15%
|Snowbird Tram Base, Utah 8,100
|401
|17%
|Alta, Utah 9,600
|520
|23%
|Loveland, Colo. 11,200
|305
|11%
|Steamboat, Colo. 9,200
|310
|13%
|Alyeska 1, Alaska 1,500
|381
|14%
|Arapahoe Basin, Colo. 10,820
|290
|10%
|Jupiter Bowl, Utah 10,000
|291
|12%
|Snowbird Mid-Gad, Utah 9,640
|485
|21%
|Fernie, B. C. 5,400
|342
|12%
|Red Mt. Pass, Colo. 11,090
|233
|9%
|Arizona Snowbowl 2, Ariz. 10,800
|193
|7%
|Stratton, Vt. 3,875
|166
|7%
|Stevens Pass, Wash. 4,061
|383
|16%
|Breckenridge 2, Colo. 12,000
|325
|12%
|Vail, Colo. 11,250
|332
|13%
|Sun Valley, Idaho 8,800
|187
|8%
|Snow Basin, Utah 7,700
|275
|12%
|Squaw Valley, Calif. 8,000
|387
|16%
|Mt. Rose, Nev. 8,600
|270
|11%
|Beaver Creek, Colo. 11,200
|265
|8%
|Northstar, Calif. 7,800
|193
|8%
|Le Massif, Que. 2,600
|219
|9%
|Monarch, Colo.
|223
|7%
|Crystal Mtn 2, Wash. 6,100
|340
|14%
|Whitefish, Mont. 6,700
|293
|11%
|Solitude 2, Utah 9,400
|395
|16%
|Brighton, Utah 9,502
|438
|19%
|Snowmass, Colo. 11,000
|246
|8%
|Aspen Mtn, Colo. 11,190
|213
|7%
|Crested Butte, Colo. 10,150
|202
|7%
|Castle Mt., Alb. 5,700
|241
|8%
|Crystal Mtn 1, Wash. 4,400
|286
|13%
|Gore, N. Y. 1,500
|109
|5%
|LOW
|LOW
|Mt. Fidelity (Selkirks), B. C. 6,150
|383
|15%
|Whitewater, B. C. 5,500
|199
|11%
|Taos, N. Mex. 11,200
|112
|3%
|Kicking Horse, B. C. 6,757
|102
|6%
|Gothic, Colo. 9,400
|194
|7%
|Squaw Valley, Calif. 6,200
|145
|6%
|Brian Head, Utah 9,770
|166
|6%
|Sierra at Tahoe, Calif. 7,746
|239
|11%
|Heavenly Valley, Calif. 10,000
|198
|8%
|Wolf Creek, Colo. 10,642
|240
|6%
|Telluride, Colo. 11,170
|208
|8%
|Purgatory, Colo. 10,000
|150
|6%
|RECORD LOW (10 Years Minimum)
|RECORD LOW (10 Years Minimum)
|None