2024-25 Ski Season Summary

The following major weather patterns affected the 2024-25 ski season.
Late October to mid-November: There was moderate snowfall in northern regions and an isolated larger storm in the Southwest.
Second half of November: Ongoing Northwest storms spread into adjacent regions.
December: Snowfall remained strongest in the Northwest and average elsewhere aside from a dry Southwest.
First half of January: There was moderate snowfall in the U.S Northern Rockies but other regions were drier than average.
Second half of January: The entire West was severely dry.
First week of February: A warm atmospheric river was centered on California and Utah with lighter snow to the north.
Second week of February: A colder storm in California and Utah spread to adjacent regions.
Third week of February: A warm atmospheric river hit the Northwest with considerable low elevation rain but was all snow in Utah and Colorado.
The rest of February: This period was mostly dry.
First half of March: There was heavy snow in the coastal regions and Utah/Arizona, with average snowfall farther inland.
Second half of March and early April: Snowfall was widespread during the third week of March and end of March/early April.
The rest of spring was warmer and drier than average.

US skier visits of 61.5 million were second only to the excellent 2022-23 season. Holiday base depths were mostly adequate, while the dry January was the main reason the season was overall below average. See 2024-25 Ski Season Analysis.

2024-25  SKI  SEASON  SNOWFALL  SUMMARY  
             
RECORD  HIGH  (10 Years Minimum)   6+ Powder RECORD  HIGH  (10 Years Minimum)   6+ Powder
None            
             
HIGH       HIGH    
 Smuggler's Notch, Vt.   1,600 366 18%        
 Waterville Valley, N. H. 3,000  189 9%        
             
ABOVE  AVERAGE       ABOVE  AVERAGE    
 Killington, Vt.  4,142 253 11%        
 Crater Lake (Mt. Bailey), Ore.   6,800 521 21%        
 Lake Louise, Alb.  6,700 178 7%        
 Mt. Bachelor, Ore.   6,350  466 18%        
 Mary Jane at Winter Park, Colo.   10,800      369 14%        
 Cannon Mt., N. H. 1,800 167 8%        
 Alyeska 2, Alaska  2,750 733 27%        
 Jay Peak, Vt.  3,000 380 19%        
 Snowshoe, W. V. 4,848 190 9%        
 Big Sky, Mont.   8,920  335 13%        
 Sugarbush, Vt.   3,000 281 13%        
 Brundage, Idaho   6,000 316 14%        
 Mt. Hood Meadows, Ore.   5,400 483 21%        
 Stowe, Vt.  3,041 344 17%        
 Copper Mtn, Colo.   11,000   303 10%        
 Sugar Bowl, Calif.   7,000     432 18%        
 Keystone, Colo.   11,641 251 9%        
 Bridger Bowl, Mont.   7,100     364 14%        
 Aspen Highlands, Colo.   11,100  289 10%        
 Whiteface (Lake Placid), N. Y.  3,660 191 9%        
 Schweitzer, Idaho   4,700   306 12%        
 Revelstoke, B.C.  6,429 396 16%        
             
BELOW  AVERAGE       BELOW  AVERAGE    
 Central Sierra Snow Lab - Boreal, Cal. 7,200  365 14%    Sun Peaks, B. C.  6,100 122 7%
 Mt. Washington, N. H.  6,262 289 10%    Red Mt. 2, B. C.   6,650 191 11%
 Snoqualmie Pass, Wash.   3,000 298 14%        
 Sugarloaf, Maine 3,695 168 7%        
 Jackson Hole, Wyo.   8,250   361 17%        
 Alta Guard, Utah   8,700 387 16%        
 Southern California Composite   7,000 - 8,000   74 4%        
 Mt. Rainier Paradise, Wash. 5,420 564 23%        
 Bear Valley, Calif.  7,750 257 10%        
 Mammoth Mtn, Calif.   9,600 or 8,900 286 11%        
 Alpine Meadows, Calif.   7,000   289 12%        
 Sunshine Village, Alb.  7,028 201 7%        
 Mt. Baker, Wash.   4,300 568 23%        
 Berthoud Pass, Colo.   11,315  251 10%        
 Kirkwood (Carson Pass), Calif.  8,526 289 12%        
 Grand Targhee, Wyo.   8,200 438 20%        
 Park City 2, Utah   9,300  287 12%        
 Whistler Roundhouse, B. C.   6,000       378 15%        
 Snowbird Tram Base, Utah   8,100   401 17%        
 Alta, Utah   9,600 520 23%        
 Loveland, Colo.   11,200   305 11%        
 Steamboat, Colo.   9,200    310 13%        
 Alyeska 1, Alaska   1,500   381 14%        
 Arapahoe Basin, Colo.   10,820 290 10%        
 Jupiter Bowl, Utah   10,000 291 12%        
 Snowbird Mid-Gad, Utah   9,640 485 21%        
 Fernie, B. C.  5,400    342 12%        
 Red Mt. Pass, Colo.   11,090 233 9%        
 Arizona Snowbowl 2, Ariz.   10,800 193 7%        
 Stratton, Vt.   3,875 166 7%        
 Stevens Pass, Wash.   4,061 383 16%        
 Breckenridge 2, Colo.   12,000 325 12%        
 Vail, Colo.   11,250    332 13%        
 Sun Valley, Idaho   8,800  187 8%        
 Snow Basin, Utah   7,700  275 12%        
 Squaw Valley, Calif.   8,000      387 16%        
 Mt. Rose, Nev.   8,600 270 11%        
 Beaver Creek, Colo.   11,200 265 8%        
 Northstar, Calif.   7,800 193 8%        
 Le Massif, Que.  2,600 219 9%        
 Monarch, Colo.    223 7%        
 Crystal Mtn 2, Wash.   6,100 340 14%        
 Whitefish, Mont.   6,700     293 11%        
 Solitude 2, Utah   9,400 395 16%        
 Brighton, Utah   9,502 438 19%        
 Snowmass, Colo.  11,000 246 8%        
 Aspen Mtn, Colo.   11,190 213 7%        
 Crested Butte, Colo.   10,150   202 7%        
 Castle Mt., Alb.  5,700 241 8%        
 Crystal Mtn 1, Wash.   4,400  286 13%        
 Gore, N. Y.  1,500 109 5%        
             
LOW       LOW    
 Mt. Fidelity (Selkirks), B. C.  6,150 383 15%    Whitewater, B. C.  5,500 199 11%
 Taos, N. Mex.   11,200 112 3%    Kicking Horse, B. C.  6,757 102 6%
 Gothic, Colo. 9,400   194 7%        
 Squaw Valley, Calif.   6,200      145 6%        
 Brian Head, Utah   9,770  166 6%        
 Sierra at Tahoe, Calif.  7,746 239 11%        
 Heavenly Valley, Calif.   10,000    198 8%        
 Wolf Creek, Colo.   10,642 240 6%        
 Telluride, Colo.   11,170 208 8%        
 Purgatory, Colo.   10,000  150 6%        
             
RECORD  LOW (10 Years Minimum)       RECORD  LOW (10 Years Minimum)    
None            