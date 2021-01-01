2024-25 Ski Season Summary

The following major weather patterns affected the 2024-25 ski season.

Late October to mid-November: There was moderate snowfall in northern regions and an isolated larger storm in the Southwest.

Second half of November: Ongoing Northwest storms spread into adjacent regions.

December: Snowfall remained strongest in the Northwest and average elsewhere aside from a dry Southwest.

First half of January: There was moderate snowfall in the U.S Northern Rockies but other regions were drier than average.

Second half of January: The entire West was severely dry.

First week of February: A warm atmospheric river was centered on California and Utah with lighter snow to the north.

Second week of February: A colder storm in California and Utah spread to adjacent regions.

Third week of February: A warm atmospheric river hit the Northwest with considerable low elevation rain but was all snow in Utah and Colorado.

The rest of February: This period was mostly dry.

First half of March: There was heavy snow in the coastal regions and Utah/Arizona, with average snowfall farther inland.

Second half of March and early April: Snowfall was widespread during the third week of March and end of March/early April.

The rest of spring was warmer and drier than average.



US skier visits of 61.5 million were second only to the excellent 2022-23 season. Holiday base depths were mostly adequate, while the dry January was the main reason the season was overall below average. See 2024-25 Ski Season Analysis.