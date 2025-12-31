2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of December 31, 2025

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas are having an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and are not even close to making up the severe deficit so far, so I strongly recommend cancelling or postponing trips scheduled there before February.

California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe. Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner, opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas. The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Palisades 8,000 94 76% 71% Mt. Rose 88 96% 100% Northstar 67 79% 63% Heavenly 81 75% 85% Kirkwood 101 73% 100% Mammoth 96 90% 67% Southern Cal 13 47% 0-20% Arizona Snowbowl 65 97% 62%

Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas. Oregon remains marginal with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Whistler 133 83% 88% Stevens Pass 125 81% 94% Crystal Mt. 92 65% 66% Mt. Hood 45 30% 48% Mt. Bachelor 40 36% 58%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region is in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking Horse avoided most of it. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including 80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise, Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Big White 78 69% 93% Lake Louise 149 221% 98% Sunshine 143 153% 86% Revelstoke 193 131% 80% Kicking Horse 180 188% 100% Red Mt. 81 90% 43% Whitewater 147 111% 100% Fernie 136 103% 75% Castle Mt. 127 131% 84%

U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30 years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors are still thin and need more snow.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Grand Targhee 109 68% 92% Jackson Hole 96 74% 60% Whitefish 96 86% 92% Bridger 80 82% 90% Big Sky 91 81% 73% Lookout Pass 140 92% 69% Schweitzer 64 64% 41% Brundage 53 51% 62% Sun Valley 63 93% 64%

Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month, terrain is mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This is Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Avoid before February.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Alta 60 36% 52% Snowbird SNOTEL 52 35% 33% Brighton/Solitude 55 37% 33% Snowbasin 45 44% 12% Park City (mid estimate) 29 31% 14% Brian Head 27.5 30% 75%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. 2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due to warm December temperatures. There is the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Avoid before February at least.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open A-Basin 46 52% 6% Beaver Creek 32 30% 11% Breckenridge 46 44% 20% Copper Mt. 55 55% 16% Keystone 52 66% 29% Loveland 49 45% 14% Steamboat 51 41% 33% Vail 49 42% 25% Winter Park 61 52% 21%

Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs elsewhere are mostly manmade and terrain is nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths no more than 2 feet. Steep terrain is unlikely to open before February.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Aspen/Snowmass 49 63% 42% Gothic Snow Lab 48 45% N/A Crested Butte 42 53% 29% Monarch 43 49% 68% Telluride 43 50% Closed Purgatory 27 33% 35% Wolf Creek 66 55% 100% Taos 28 33% 17%

Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Percents open: Okemo 50%, Hunter 75%, Sunday River 54%, Sugarloaf 32%, Tremblant 85%, Ste. Anne 58%.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Jay Peak (mid estimate) 207 185% 89% Stowe 140 159% 63% Sugarbush 86 103% 50% Killington 75 98% 49% Stratton 58 99% 59% Whiteface 84 160% 59% Cannon 65 136% 35% Le Massif 48 62% 62%

