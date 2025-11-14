2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of November 14, 2025

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. That is changing now but it's warm with a high rain/snow line. Later some snow should spread into inland regions but any Thanksgiving skiing will be extremely limited. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow

California: Snow totals are all from Oct. 14-16: Heavenly 10 inches, Sugar Bowl 10, Mammoth 17. Most melted. The current storm has rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so even Mammoth's opening is delayed because it has also been too warm to make snow.



Pacific Northwest: October snowfall: Hood Meadows 18 inches, Mt. Bachelor 18, Crystal 27, Whistler 61 Rain/snow lines in November have been high with no new snow in Washington/Oregon, but the Whistler alpine base is growing with another 42 inches reported.



Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: Total snowfall: Lake Louise 38 (open Nov. 7, now 9% open), Sunshine 21 (open Nov. 2, now 24%), Red Mt. 32, Whitewater 54, Fernie 44, Revelstoke 61, Kicking Horse 55. As in the Northwest lower elevations are getting a lot of rain.



U. S. Northern Rockies: Snowfalls: Whitefish 24, Big Sky 28, Grand Targhee 36, Jackson 25, Brundage 10, Lookout 34. At least 2/3 of that snow fell in October.



Utah: Snowfalls: Alta 14.5, Solitude 19, Park City 5, Brian Head 8. As in California, all of that snow was in mid-October and is mostly gone.



Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. Snowfalls, all in October: Beaver Creek 4, Keystone 13 (4% open), Loveland 13 (1% open), Vail 3 (2% open), Winter Park 7 (3% open), Breckenridge 6 (1% open), Steamboat 7..



Southern and Western Colorado: Snowfalls, all in October: Gothic Snow Lab 3, Monarch 4, Aspen 8, Telluride 2, Purgatory 0, Wolf Creek 1, Taos 4.



Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow have arrived in early November. Snowfalls and (opening date or percent open): Jay 42 (Nov. 22), Stowe 34 (Nov. 22), Sugarbush 14 (Nov. 22), Killington (Nov. 12, 7%), Stratton 7, Cannon 13, Whiteface 18 (Nov. 15). and St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Sunday River Nov. 12.



