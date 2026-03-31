2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of March 31, 2026

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas had an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and suffered their worst holiday seasons since at least 1980-81.

During early January snowfall was high in California, Utah and northern regions, while average Colorado snowfall left the region suffering with snowpacks and open terrain comparable to early December of an average season. The second week of January an atmospheric river hit Washington and much of British Columbia with rain while persistent warm and dry weather emerged farther south. This was the worst mid-January in at least 40 years with the only excellent conditions at Banff plus good conditions in California, Utah and the northern Rockies above 8,500 feet. The next 3 weeks were mostly bone dry over the entire West with the only snow being just over a foot in New Mexico and Colorado, plus a late January storm in B.C. and Washington with varied snow levels. After modest snowfalls in most regions averaging a foot during the second week of February, western conditions were the worst in at least 40 years. The third week of February was the snowiest of the season, with all regions getting some snow and major dumps in California and Utah. Unfortunately the last week of February brought rain to high elevations in California and unseasonably warm weather and spring conditions to many regions. During the first week of March there were scattered but locally intense storms in areas as far south as northern Utah and Colorado. During the second week of March a major dump hit Washington State with moderate snowfalls in nearby regions, but was followed up the next week with rain to high elevstions. During the second half of March it snowed average 1.5 feet along the US-Canada border and up to twice as much farther north in Canada. Farther south the US West suffered a record heat wave with no new snow. A likely record number of areas with thin snowpacks closed prematurely, prominent examples listed in regions below. Note drastic decline in open terrain for many other areas, which is extremely rare in March.

California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe. Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner, opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas. The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. 2-4 feet of early January snow put most areas in good shape with base depths of 3-6 feet. Weather for the next month was warm and dry with spring conditions in low elevations and sunny exposures. Second week of February surfaces were refreshed with 2 feet at Mammoth and up to a foot at Tahoe. 5-8 feet fell during the third week of February, but the next week it rained to 10,000 feet, leaving spring conditions and closing some runs at Tahoe. March was bone dry, and the record heat closed Mt. High, Sierra Tahoe, Dodge Ridge and Homewood March 15, China Peak March 22, Big Bear March 25 and Alpine Meadows, Diamond Peak and Bear Valley March 29. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Palisades 8,000 268 70% 21% Alpine Meadows 171 52% March 29 close Mt. Rose 184 65% 60% Northstar 181 69% 31% Heavenly 172 51% 11% Kirkwood 249 60% 56% Mammoth 225.5 72% 75% Southern Cal 51 44% Closed Arizona Snowbowl 138 62% April 5 close

Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas. Oregon remained marginal at New Year's with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77. Average 3 feet of snow fell in early January, improving all areas but base depths south of I-90 are only about 3 feet and Bachelor's Summit has not opened. Washington and coastal B.C. had rain to 7,000 feet during the second week of January, closing some terrain and losing 1-2 feet of base, except at Whistler where it snowed 2 feet before turning to rain. Surface conditions remained unpleasant at most areas through the end of January. A late January storm brought some snow to upper parts of Whistler, Mt. Baker and Stevens Pass. There was an average 1.5 feet of snow in the first half of February and 3 feet in the second half but with some low elevation rain. Areas south of I-90 were still far from full operation. During the first week of March it snowed 2 feet. The next week an intense storm centered on Washington dumped 4-7 feet, closing some roads, but the next week it rained to the top of the ski areas. In late March it snowed about 1.5 feet from Stevens north to Whistler. Oregon is enduring its worst season on record. Mt. Bachelor's Summit has been open one day, March 7, this season and low elevation Oregon areas have been closed since early February



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Whistler 294 77% 91% Mt. Baker 417 73% 100% Stevens Pass 335 85% 84% Crystal Mt. 243 67% 47% Mt. Hood Meadows 208 53% 46% Mt. Bachelor 147 43% 50%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region was in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking Horse avoided most of the rain. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including 80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise, Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Early January snowfall was 1.5 - 3+ feet. During the second week of January it rained to 6,000+ feet in B.C. but was all 1.5 feet of snow at Banff. The rest of January was dry except for a late storm west of Rogers Pass, several inches but only above 5,000 feet. First half of February snowfall averaged 1+ feet west of Rogers Pass but less than a foot farther east. 2-3 feet fell during the second half of February and another 2-3 feet during the first half of March. During the second half of March Revelstoke, Kicking Horse and Banff/Lake Louise got 3 feet of snow while other areas got half as much.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Big White 183 70% 71% Lake Louise 282 184% 100% Sunshine 288 133% 95% Revelstoke 411 122% 83% Kicking Horse 325 149% 100% Red Mt. 162 71% 42% Whitewater 299 89% 100% Fernie 275 85% 75% Castle Mt. 264 107% 80%

U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30 years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors of the interior Northwest were still thin and needed more snow. Those areas were also hit by the mid-January rain and most are not fully open. Earlier in January it snowed 3-4 feet in the Tetons and half as much farther north. During the second half of January it snowed several inches in Montana but less elsewhere. During the first half of February it snowed 1.5 feet in the Tetons and at Brundage but less than a foot elsewhere. Interior Northwest conditions remained poor mid-February but improved with 2.5 feet during the third week. Similar snow fell in the Tetons but spring conditions developed by the end of February. First half of March snowfall averaged 2 feet, with the most in the interior Northwest. Second half of March snowfall was several inches near the Canadian border and almost nothing farther south. Bogus Basin, and Bridger Bowl closed March 22 and Tamarack March 28.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Grand Targhee 257 67% 91% Jackson Hole 205 60% 57% Whitefish 179 63% 81% Bridger 138 53% Closed Big Sky 184 71% 26% Lookout Pass 298 76% 70% Schweitzer 168 66% 50% Brundage 142 51% 83% Sun Valley 102 57% 56%

Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month, terrain was mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This was Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Early January snowfall of 5 feet opened most terrain in the Cottonwood Canyons. Only half as much snow fell elsewhere, so other areas are barely half open and should be avoided as long as the current dry spell persists. No more than 2 inches fell during the second half of January. One foot duirng the second week of February refreshed the Cottonwood areas, but other Utah areas remained barely half open. During the third week of February it snowed 4+ feet in the Cottonwoods and southern Utah and 2.5 feet elsewhere. During the last week of February it snowed a few inches above 8,000 feet with rain lower down leaving some areas still short of full operation. First week of March snowfall was 3+ feet in the Cottonwoods and less than half that elsewhere, followed by a rapid warmup to spring conditions. With no snow and record heat the rest of March Snowbasin closed March 22 and Powder Mt., Park City and Deer Valley March 29.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Alta 246 55% 59% Snowbird SNOTEL 216 54% 60% Brighton/Solitude 205 51% 56% Snowbasin 124 45% Closed Park City (mid estimate) 121 45% Closed Brian Head 119 45% 44%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. 2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due to warm December temperatures. There was the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Early January snowfall was 3 feet at Steamboat but only 1.5 feet elsewhere. 1- 1.5 feet of snow fell Jan. 23-25, but less than a foot after that to mid-February. Base depths were barely 30 inches and Vail's Back Bowls partially opened Feb. 5. Average second half of February snowfall of 2 feet raised based depths to 3 feet but about a quarter of terrain was still not open. Two feet of snow in the first half of March opened a little more terrain, but the modest snowpack was decimated by second half or March heat wave. This is the worst ever season for this region, with far less terrain open at the end of March than in prior worst 2012. Ski Cooper closed March 22 and Beaver Creek March 29.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open A-Basin 129 57% 10% Beaver Creek 122 44% Closed Breckenridge 130 44% 17% Copper Mt. 141 49% 34% Keystone 123 60% 15% Loveland 138 50% 63% Steamboat 155 49% 12% Vail 147 49% 12% Winter Park 165 59% 14%

Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs elsewhere were mostly manmade and terrain was nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths less than 30 inches. Steep terrain is unlikely to open for at least another month. The average one foot of snow in early January did not change the above situation at most areas. The Aspen areas improved some with 2+ feet new snow. January 23-25 snowfall averaged a foot and first half of February snow was no more than a foot. Secondn half of February snowfall was 5 feet at Wolf Creek and 2-3 feet elsewhere. Kachina chair at Taos opened Feb. 26 despite a 3 foot base. The North Face at Crested Butte partially opened March 10. Only Aspen and Monarch saw as much as a foot of snow during the first half of March. The second half of March heat wave closed Powderhorn and Sunlight March 22 and Aspen Highlands, Monarch, Purgatory and Silverton March 29. Sipapu and Taos closed March 29 and all other New Mexico ski areas closed at least a week earlier.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Aspen/Snowmass 157 73% 29% Gothic Snow Lab 132 45% N/A Crested Butte 121 56% 22% Monarch 108 45% Closed Telluride 122 51% 23% Purgatory 104 46% Closed Wolf Creek 173 52% 50% Taos 76 35% Closed

Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Conditions improved with average 1.5 feet new snow but were set back again by a rain freeze Jan. 9. Another 1.5 feet of snow restored close to full operation to many areas for MLK weekend. 3 feet of snow fell during the second half of January though with some bitter cold temperatures. First half of February snowfall averaged 2 feet, with another foot later maintaining excellent conditions through the end of the month. The first week of March saw full operation with spring conditions. Trail counts fell during the second week, but a foot of snow over the second weekend arrested the decline. Excessive rain and thaw during the second half of March have slashed trail counts except in eastern Canada and far northern Vermont. Percents open: Okemo 59%, Hunter 64%, Sunday River 35%, Tremblant 89%, Ste. Anne 59%.



4 Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Jay Peak (mid estimate) 357 124% 97% Stowe 294 116% 72% Sugarbush 221 94% 40% Killington 189 87% 61% Stratton 153 92% 29% Whiteface 218 135% 74% Cannon 196 131% 45% Sugarloaf 133 86% 28% Le Massif 155 73% 93%

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