Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas had an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and suffered their worst holiday seasons since at least 1980-81.
During early January snowfall was high in California, Utah and northern regions, while average Colorado snowfall left the region suffering with snowpacks and open terrain comparable to early December of an average season. The second week of January an atmospheric river hit Washington and much of British Columbia with rain while persistent warm and dry weather emerged farther south. This was the worst mid-January in at least 40 years with the only excellent conditions at Banff plus good conditions in California, Utah and the northern Rockies above 8,500 feet. The next 3 weeks were mostly bone dry over the entire West with the only snow being just over a foot in New Mexico and Colorado, plus a late January storm in B.C. and Washington with varied snow levels. After modest snowfalls in most regions averaging a foot during the second week of February, western conditions were the worst in at least 40 years. The third week of February was the snowiest of the season, with all regions getting some snow and major dumps in California and Utah. Unfortunately the last week of February brought rain to high elevations in California and unseasonably warm weather and spring conditions to many regions. During the first week of March there were scattered but locally intense storms in areas as far south as northern Utah and Colorado. During the second week of March a major dump hit Washington State with moderate snowfalls in nearby regions, but was followed up the next week with rain to high elevstions. During the second half of March it snowed average 1.5 feet along the US-Canada border and up to twice as much farther north in Canada. Farther south the US West suffered a record heat wave with no new snow. A likely record number of areas with thin snowpacks closed prematurely, prominent examples listed in regions below. Note drastic decline in open terrain for many other areas, which is extremely rare in March.
California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe.
Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner,
opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas.
The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. 2-4 feet of
early January snow put most areas in good shape with base depths of 3-6 feet. Weather for the next month was warm and dry with spring conditions
in low elevations and sunny exposures. Second week of February surfaces were refreshed with 2 feet at Mammoth and up to a foot at Tahoe. 5-8 feet
fell during the third week of February, but the next week it rained to 10,000 feet, leaving spring conditions and closing some runs at Tahoe.
March was bone dry, and the record heat closed Mt. High, Sierra Tahoe, Dodge Ridge and Homewood March 15, China Peak March 22, Big Bear March 25
and Alpine Meadows, Diamond Peak and Bear Valley March 29. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on
Southern California and Mammoth.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Palisades 8,000
|
268
|
70%
|
21%
|
Alpine Meadows
|
171
|
52%
|
March 29 close
|
Mt. Rose
|
184
|
65%
|
60%
|
Northstar
|
181
|
69%
|
31%
|
Heavenly
|
172
|
51%
|
11%
|
Kirkwood
|
249
|
60%
|
56%
|
Mammoth
|
225.5
|
72%
|
75%
|
Southern Cal
|
51
|
44%
|
Closed
|
Arizona Snowbowl
|
138
|
62%
|
April 5 close
Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain
diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in
Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell
during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas.
Oregon remained marginal at New Year's with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77. Average 3 feet of snow
fell in early January, improving all areas but base depths south of I-90 are only about 3 feet and Bachelor's Summit has not opened.
Washington and coastal B.C. had rain to 7,000 feet during the second week of January, closing some terrain and losing 1-2 feet
of base, except at Whistler where it snowed 2 feet before turning to rain. Surface conditions remained unpleasant at most areas
through the end of January. A late January storm brought some snow to upper parts of Whistler, Mt. Baker and Stevens Pass. There was
an average 1.5 feet of snow in the first half of February and 3 feet in the second half but with some low elevation rain. Areas south
of I-90 were still far from full operation. During the first week of March it snowed 2 feet. The next week an intense storm centered on
Washington dumped 4-7 feet, closing some roads, but the next week it rained to the top of the ski areas. In late March it snowed about
1.5 feet from Stevens north to Whistler. Oregon is enduring its worst season on record. Mt. Bachelor's Summit has been open one day,
March 7, this season and low elevation Oregon areas have been closed since early February
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Whistler
|
294
|
77%
|
91%
|
Mt. Baker
|
417
|
73%
|
100%
|
Stevens Pass
|
335
|
85%
|
84%
|
Crystal Mt.
|
243
|
67%
|
47%
|
Mt. Hood Meadows
|
208
|
53%
|
46%
|
Mt. Bachelor
|
147
|
43%
|
50%
Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region was
in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking
Horse avoided most of the rain. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including
80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise,
Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Early January snowfall was 1.5 - 3+ feet. During the second week of January it rained to 6,000+ feet
in B.C. but was all 1.5 feet of snow at Banff. The rest of January was dry except for a late storm west of Rogers Pass, several inches but
only above 5,000 feet. First half of February snowfall averaged 1+ feet west of Rogers Pass but less than a foot farther east. 2-3 feet fell
during the second half of February and another 2-3 feet during the first half of March. During the second half of March Revelstoke, Kicking
Horse and Banff/Lake Louise got 3 feet of snow while other areas got half as much.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Big White
|
183
|
70%
|
71%
|
Lake Louise
|
282
|
184%
|
100%
|
Sunshine
|
288
|
133%
|
95%
|
Revelstoke
|
411
|
122%
|
83%
|
Kicking Horse
|
325
|
149%
|
100%
|
Red Mt.
|
162
|
71%
|
42%
|
Whitewater
|
299
|
89%
|
100%
|
Fernie
|
275
|
85%
|
75%
|
Castle Mt.
|
264
|
107%
|
80%
U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of
early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the
rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30
years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with
colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors of the interior Northwest were still thin and
needed more snow. Those areas were also hit by the mid-January rain and most are not fully open. Earlier in January it snowed 3-4
feet in the Tetons and half as much farther north. During the second half of January it snowed several inches in Montana but less elsewhere.
During the first half of February it snowed 1.5 feet in the Tetons and at Brundage but less than a foot elsewhere. Interior Northwest conditions
remained poor mid-February but improved with 2.5 feet during the third week. Similar snow fell in the Tetons but spring conditions developed
by the end of February. First half of March snowfall averaged 2 feet, with the most in the interior Northwest. Second half of March snowfall
was several inches near the Canadian border and almost nothing farther south. Bogus Basin, and Bridger Bowl closed March 22 and Tamarack March 28.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Grand Targhee
|
257
|
67%
|
91%
|
Jackson Hole
|
205
|
60%
|
57%
|
Whitefish
|
179
|
63%
|
81%
|
Bridger
|
138
|
53%
|
Closed
|
Big Sky
|
184
|
71%
|
26%
|
Lookout Pass
|
298
|
76%
|
70%
|
Schweitzer
|
168
|
66%
|
50%
|
Brundage
|
142
|
51%
|
83%
|
Sun Valley
|
102
|
57%
|
56%
Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch
openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month,
terrain was mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This was Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Early January snowfall
of 5 feet opened most terrain in the Cottonwood Canyons. Only half as much snow fell elsewhere, so other areas are barely half open
and should be avoided as long as the current dry spell persists. No more than 2 inches fell during the second half of January. One
foot duirng the second week of February refreshed the Cottonwood areas, but other Utah areas remained barely half open. During the third
week of February it snowed 4+ feet in the Cottonwoods and southern Utah and 2.5 feet elsewhere. During the last week of February it
snowed a few inches above 8,000 feet with rain lower down leaving some areas still short of full operation. First week of March snowfall
was 3+ feet in the Cottonwoods and less than half that elsewhere, followed by a rapid warmup to spring conditions. With no snow and record
heat the rest of March Snowbasin closed March 22 and Powder Mt., Park City and Deer Valley March 29.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Alta
|
246
|
55%
|
59%
|
Snowbird SNOTEL
|
216
|
54%
|
60%
|
Brighton/Solitude
|
205
|
51%
|
56%
|
Snowbasin
|
124
|
45%
|
Closed
|
Park City (mid estimate)
|
121
|
45%
|
Closed
|
Brian Head
|
119
|
45%
|
44%
Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31.
2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due
to warm December temperatures. There was the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Early January snowfall was 3 feet at Steamboat
but only 1.5 feet elsewhere. 1- 1.5 feet of snow fell Jan. 23-25, but less than a foot after that to mid-February. Base depths were barely 30
inches and Vail's Back Bowls partially opened Feb. 5. Average second half of February snowfall of 2 feet raised based depths to 3 feet but
about a quarter of terrain was still not open. Two feet of snow in the first half of March opened a little more terrain, but the modest
snowpack was decimated by second half or March heat wave. This is the worst ever season for this region, with far less terrain open at the
end of March than in prior worst 2012. Ski Cooper closed March 22 and Beaver Creek March 29.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
A-Basin
|
129
|
57%
|
10%
|
Beaver Creek
|
122
|
44%
|
Closed
|
Breckenridge
|
130
|
44%
|
17%
|
Copper Mt.
|
141
|
49%
|
34%
|
Keystone
|
123
|
60%
|
15%
|
Loveland
|
138
|
50%
|
63%
|
Steamboat
|
155
|
49%
|
12%
|
Vail
|
147
|
49%
|
12%
|
Winter Park
|
165
|
59%
|
14%
Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened
the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs
elsewhere were mostly manmade and terrain was nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths less than 30 inches. Steep
terrain is unlikely to open for at least another month. The average one foot of snow in early January did not change the above situation
at most areas. The Aspen areas improved some with 2+ feet new snow. January 23-25 snowfall averaged a foot and first half of February
snow was no more than a foot. Secondn half of February snowfall was 5 feet at Wolf Creek and 2-3 feet elsewhere. Kachina chair at Taos
opened Feb. 26 despite a 3 foot base. The North Face at Crested Butte partially opened March 10. Only Aspen and Monarch saw as much as a
foot of snow during the first half of March. The second half of March heat wave closed Powderhorn and Sunlight March 22 and
Aspen Highlands, Monarch, Purgatory and Silverton March 29. Sipapu and Taos closed March 29 and all other New Mexico ski areas closed
at least a week earlier.
|
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Aspen/Snowmass
|
157
|
73%
|
29%
|
Gothic Snow Lab
|
132
|
45%
|
N/A
|
Crested Butte
|
121
|
56%
|
22%
|
Monarch
|
108
|
45%
|
Closed
|
Telluride
|
122
|
51%
|
23%
|
Purgatory
|
104
|
46%
|
Closed
|
Wolf Creek
|
173
|
52%
|
50%
|
Taos
|
76
|
35%
|
Closed
Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were
heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River
Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces
were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but
declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Conditions improved with average 1.5 feet new snow but were set back again by a rain freeze
Jan. 9. Another 1.5 feet of snow restored close to full operation to many areas for MLK weekend. 3 feet of snow fell during the second
half of January though with some bitter cold temperatures. First half of February snowfall averaged 2 feet, with another foot later
maintaining excellent conditions through the end of the month. The first week of March saw full operation with spring conditions. Trail
counts fell during the second week, but a foot of snow over the second weekend arrested the decline. Excessive rain and thaw during the
second half of March have slashed trail counts except in eastern Canada and far northern Vermont.
Percents open: Okemo 59%, Hunter 64%, Sunday River 35%, Tremblant 89%, Ste. Anne 59%.
|4
Area
|
Season Snow
|
Pct. of Normal
|
Pct. of Area Open
|
Jay Peak (mid estimate)
|
357
|
124%
|
97%
|
Stowe
|
294
|
116%
|
72%
|
Sugarbush
|
221
|
94%
|
40%
|
Killington
|
189
|
87%
|
61%
|
Stratton
|
153
|
92%
|
29%
|
Whiteface
|
218
|
135%
|
74%
|
Cannon
|
196
|
131%
|
45%
|
Sugarloaf
|
133
|
86%
|
28%
|
Le Massif
|
155
|
73%
|
93%
Directory of Ski Report Links
All content herein copyright C 1996-2026 Bestsnow.net
All Rights Reserved.
No copies or reproductions may be made in whole or in part without express permission by Tony Crocker.
Prices for commercial users will be determined based upon intended use and distribution.