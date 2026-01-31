2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of January 31, 2026

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas are having an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and suffered their worst holiday seasons since at least 1980-81.

During early January snowfall was high in California, Utah and northern regions, while average Colorado snowfall left the region suffering with snowpacks and open terrain comparable to early December of an average season. The second week of January an atmospheric river hit Washington and much of British Columbia with rain while persistent warm and dry weather emerged farther south. This was the worst mid-January in at least 40 years with the only excellent conditions at Banff plus good conditions in California, Utah and the northern Rockies above 8,500 feet. The second half of January was mostly bone dry over the entire West with the only snow being just over a foot in New Mexico and Colorado, plus a late month storm in B.C. and Washington with varied snow levels.

California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe. Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner, opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas. The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. 2-4 feet of early January snow put most areas in good shape with base depths of 3-6 feet. Weather since then has been warm and dry with spring conditions in low elevations and sunny exposiures. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Palisades 8,000 144 70% 89% Alpine Meadows 79 45% 88% Mt. Rose 115 76% 100% Northstar 98 69% 91% Heavenly 104 56% 98% Kirkwood 146 64% 100% Mammoth 136.5 76% 98% Southern Cal 13 24% 0-38% Arizona Snowbowl 90 76% 69%

Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas. Oregon remained marginal at New Year's with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77. Average 3 feet of snow fell in early January, improving all areas but base depths south of I-90 are only about 3 feet and Bachelor's Summit has not opened. Washington and coastal B.C. had rain to 7,000 feet during the second week of January, closing some terrain and losing 1-2 feet of base, except at Whistler where it snowed 2 feet before turning to rain. Surface conditions remain unpleasant at most areas. Last week's storm brought some snow to upper parts of Whistler, Mt. Baker and Stevens Pass.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Whistler 201 83% 83% Stevens Pass 187 75% 67% Crystal Mt. 128 55% 26% Mt. Hood 91 39% 57% Mt. Bachelor 73 34% 62%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region was in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking Horse avoided most of the rain. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including 80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise, Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Early January snowfall was 1.5 - 3+ feet. During the second week of January it rained to 6,000+ feet in B.C. but was all 1.5 feet of snow at Banff. The rest of January was dry except for a late storm west of Rogers Pass, several inches but only above 5,000 feet.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Big White 111 65% 78% Lake Louise 182 182% 100% Sunshine 186 135% 92% Revelstoke 263 119% 95% Kicking Horse 221 153% 100% Red Mt. 116 78% 86% Whitewater 205 94% 100% Fernie 181 87% 75% Castle Mt. 183 115% 91%

U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30 years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors of the interior Northwest were still thin and needed more snow. Those areas were also hit by the mid-January rain and most are not fully open. Earlier in January it snowed 3-4 feet in the Tetons and half as much farther north. During the second half of January it snowed several inches in Montana but less elsewhere. Interior Northwest conditions remain poor.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Grand Targhee 169 65% 95% Jackson Hole 134 62% 89% Whitefish 118 65% 91% Bridger 97 64% 90% Big Sky 121 75% 76% Lookout Pass 169 68% 88% Schweitzer 91 56% 55% Brundage 78 48% 100% Sun Valley 77 69% 87%

Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month, terrain was mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This was Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Early January snowfall of 5 feet opened most terrain in the Cottonwood Canyons. Only half as much snow fell elsewhere, so other areas are barely half open and should be avoided as long as the current dry spell persists. No more than 2 inches fell during the second half of January.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Alta 129 49% 97% Snowbird SNOTEL 122 52% 97% Brighton/Solitude 111 47% 90% Snowbasin 74 46% 63% Park City (mid estimate) 63 42% 65% Brian Head 49 34% 93%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. 2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due to warm December temperatures. There was the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Early January snowfall was 3 feet at Steamboat but only 1.5 feet elsewhere. 1- 1.5 feet of snow fell Jan. 23-25, but end of January base depths are barely 30 inches and Vail's Back Bowls are still not open. Avoid until bases increase and considerably more than the current average half of terrain is open.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open A-Basin 78 59% 20% Beaver Creek 69 42% 46% Breckenridge 80 46% 62% Copper Mt. 86 60% 57% Keystone 78 64% 69% Loveland 79 49% 26% Steamboat 101 53% 75% Vail 86 48% 34% Winter Park 104 58% 69%

Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs elsewhere were mostly manmade and terrain was nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths less than 30 inches. Steep terrain is unlikely to open for at least another month. The average one foot of snow in early January did not change the above situation at most areas. The Aspen areas improved some with 2+ feet new snow. January 23-25 snowfall averaged a foot, but base depths average 30 inches and steep terrain is still along way from opening at most places..



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Aspen/Snowmass 92 75% 84% Gothic Snow Lab 79 47% N/A Crested Butte 66 53% 55% Monarch 70 50% 47% Telluride 70 52% 83% Purgatory 52 41% 71% Wolf Creek 94 50% 100% Taos 53 42% 76%

Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Conditions improved with average 1.5 feet new snow but were set back again by a rain freeze Jan. 9. Another 1.5 feet of snow restored close to full operation to many areas for MLK weekend. 3 feet of snow during the second half of January have maintained excellent conditions thoiugh with some bitter cold temperatures. Percents open: Okemo 94%, Hunter 88%, Sunday River 100%, Tremblant 100%, Ste. Anne 92%.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Jay Peak (mid estimate) 278 160% 98% Stowe 218 149% 94% Sugarbush 153 111% 97% Killington 139 109% 98% Stratton 106 108% 100% Whiteface 145 162% 92% Cannon 134 163% 100% Sugarloaf 87 101% 84% Le Massif 105.5 88% 78%

