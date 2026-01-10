2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of January 10, 2026

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas are having an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and suffered their worst holiday seasons since at least 1980-81.

Durng early January snowfall was high in California, Utah and northern regions, while average Colorado snowfall left the region suffering with snowpacks and open terrain comparable to early December of an average season. Next week an atmospheric river is forecast with rain in Washington and much of British Columbia with warm and dry weather farther south.

California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe. Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner, opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas. The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. 2-4 feet of early January snow has put most areas in good shape with base depths of 3-6 feet. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.

Area

Season Snow

Pct. of Normal

Pct. of Area Open

Palisades 8,000

142

95%

89%

Mt. Rose

113

102%

100%

Northstar

97

94%

85%

Heavenly

103

76%

100%

Kirkwood

145

87%

100%

Mammoth

139

107%

99%

Southern Cal

13

36%

0-31%

Arizona Snowbowl

85

102%

100%

Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas. Oregon remained marginal at New Year's with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77. Average 3 feet of snow fell in early January, improving all areas but base depths south of I-90 are only about 3 feet and Bachelor's Summit has not opened. Washington and coastal B.C. expect considerable rain next week.

Whistler

166

89%

88%

Stevens Pass

176

95%

98%

Crystal Mt.

124

72%

68%

Mt. Hood

87

49%

90%

Mt. Bachelor

72

44%

87%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region was in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking Horse avoided most of the rain. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including 80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise, Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Early January snowfall was 1.5 - 3+ feet. Next week rain is forecast to 6,000+ feet in B.C.

Big White

97

73%

92%

Lake Louise

164

211%

100%

Sunshine

170

158%

91%

Revelstoke

231

135%

90%

Kicking Horse

206

185%

84%

Red Mt.

102

94%

77%

Whitewater

186

116%

100%

Fernie

161

102%

75%

Castle Mt.

176

125%

90%

U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30 years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors of the interior Northwest were still thin and needed more snow. Those areas will also be hit by next week's rain. During early January it snowed 3-4 feet in the Tetons and half as much farther north.

Grand Targhee

163

85%

94%

Jackson Hole

130

83%

85%

Whitefish

113

84%

95%

Bridger

89

77%

90%

Big Sky

111

87%

81%

Lookout Pass

205

111%

78%

Schweitzer

89

74%

93%

Brundage

77

63%

100%

Sun Valley

77

94%

82%

Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month, terrain was mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This was Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Early January snowfall of 5 feet opened most terrain in the Cottonwood Canyons. Only half as much snow fell elsewhere, so other areas are only about 1/3 open and should be avoided for another month.

Alta

128

65%

93%

Snowbird SNOTEL

120

68%

75%

Brighton/Solitude

111

63%

80%

Snowbasin

72

59%

30%

Park City (mid estimate)

61

54%

39%

Brian Head

46

43%

89%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. 2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due to warm December temperatures. There was the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Early January snowfall was 3 feet at Steamboat but only 1.5 feet elsewhere. Half or less of terrain is open on base depths under 30 inches. Avoid for another month.

A-Basin

64

63%

12%

Beaver Creek

48

38%

24%

Breckenridge

61

48%

32%

Copper Mt.

73

67%

28%

Keystone

66

71%

47%

Loveland

62.5

50%

19%

Steamboat

85

59%

41%

Vail

64

47%

31%

Winter Park

78

57%

39%

Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs elsewhere were mostly manmade and terrain was nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths less than 30 inches. Steep terrain is unlikely to open for at least another month. The average one foot of snow in early January did not change the above situation at most areas. The Aspen areas improved some with 2+ feet new snow.

Aspen/Snowmass

78

84%

66%

Gothic Snow Lab

73

57%

N/A

Crested Butte

59

62%

49%

Monarch

55

52%

75%

Telluride

59

58%

9%

Purgatory

39

41%

55%

Wolf Creek

81

57%

100%

Taos

41

42%

35%

Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Conditions improved with average 1.5 feet now snow but were set back again by a rain freeze Jan. 9. Percents open: Okemo 60%, Hunter 84%, Sunday River 67%, Sugarloaf 45%, Tremblant 60%, Ste. Anne 23%.

Jay Peak (mid estimate)

216

164%

54%

Stowe

159

149%

65%

Sugarbush

101

100%

96%

Killington

93

100%

67%

Stratton

73

102%

60%

Whiteface

102

158%

63%

Cannon

79

134%

67%

Le Massif

59

65%

Closed

