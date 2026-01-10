2025-26 Ski Season Progress Report as of January 10, 2026

Mid-October 2025 saw widespread moderate snowfall. Late October and early November storms were confined to northern regions, with the most snow in western Canada. There was not an inch of snow south of Oregon/Wyoming during the first half of November. Third week of November storms spread from California into the Southwest but much of it was warm with a high rain/snow line. Snowfall totals in italics are estimates from Open Snow. Due to the very lean November, October snowfall is excluded from totals below. Delayed openings at areas like Alta, Snowbird, Grand Targhee, Palisades and Mt. Bachelor were red flags for December commitments nearly everywhere in the western U.S. Utah and Colorado had decent storms during the first week of December, but not enough to save Christmas with the ensuing 2+ week dry spell. Farther north in the U.S second week of December storms were nearly all rain in the Northwest and rain/snow mix farther inland. During the third week of December snow finally pushed into the US Northwest and continued to dump in western Canada, where many areas are having an excellent holiday season on 4-6 foot bases. The only western U.S areas more than half open Christmas Eve were Mammoth, Arizona Snowbowl, Grand Targhee, Whitefish and Wolf Creek. During the holiday week a major storm hit the Sierra and moderate storms improved the northern regions. Utah and Colorado only got scraps and suffered their worst holiday seasons since at least 1980-81.

Durng early January snowfall was high in California, Utah and northern regions, while average Colorado snowfall left the region suffering with snowpacks and open terrain comparable to early December of an average season. Next week an atmospheric river is forecast with rain in Washington and much of British Columbia with warm and dry weather farther south.

California: The November storm had a rain/snow line about 9,000 feet, so only Mt. Rose and Heavenly barely opened at Tahoe. Mammoth opened 30% Nov. 20 with snow after the rain at Main Lodge and a 3+ foot base above 10,000 feet. Arizona Snowbowl was the big winner, opening 63% by Nov. 22. For the next month it was bone dry with warming temps that also brought rain to Tahoe the weekend before Christmas. The holiday week storm dumped 4-6 feet, fully opening terrain above 8,000 feet, aside from delayed control work at Mammoth. 2-4 feet of early January snow has put most areas in good shape with base depths of 3-6 feet. See Current California Ski Conditions for more details on Southern California and Mammoth.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Palisades 8,000 142 95% 89% Mt. Rose 113 102% 100% Northstar 97 94% 85% Heavenly 103 76% 100% Kirkwood 145 87% 100% Mammoth 139 107% 99% Southern Cal 13 36% 0-31% Arizona Snowbowl 85 102% 100%

Pacific Northwest: Rain/snow lines in November and first half of December were high with almost no snow in Oregon and rain diminishing Washington's, so all areas in those states remained closed until Dec. 20. Third week of December snow was 4-6 feet in Washington and 2+ feet in Oregon, ranging from 92% open at Mt. Baker to very restricted openings in Oregon. Average 1.5 feet fell during the holidays. The Whistler alpine base is 6+ feet deep and the top Peak and Glacier lifts finally opened just before Christmas. Oregon remained marginal at New Year's with base depths of barely 2 feet, worst early season since 1976-77. Average 3 feet of snow fell in early January, improving all areas but base depths south of I-90 are only about 3 feet and Bachelor's Summit has not opened. Washington and coastal B.C. expect considerable rain next week.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Whistler 166 89% 88% Stevens Pass 176 95% 98% Crystal Mt. 124 72% 68% Mt. Hood 87 49% 90% Mt. Bachelor 72 44% 87%

Canadian Rockies and Interior B.C.: As in the Northwest lower elevations got a lot of rain through mid-December, but this region was in by far the best shape for the holidays. The Banff areas are high and cold enough to have received all snow, while Panorama and Kicking Horse avoided most of the rain. 2-3 feet of snow during the third week of December brought most other areas to majority operation, including 80+% at Silver Star and Sun Peaks. Up to two feet of snow during the holiday week finished off a December with record snowfall at Lake Louise, Sunshine, Kicking Horse and Revelstoke. Early January snowfall was 1.5 - 3+ feet. Next week rain is forecast to 6,000+ feet in B.C.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Big White 97 73% 92% Lake Louise 164 211% 100% Sunshine 170 158% 91% Revelstoke 231 135% 90% Kicking Horse 206 185% 84% Red Mt. 102 94% 77% Whitewater 186 116% 100% Fernie 161 102% 75% Castle Mt. 176 125% 90%

U. S. Northern Rockies: Most areas got 2-3 feet in early December after a very dry November. The region was on the southern edge of early December warm storms with high rain/snow lines and then was dry for a week. Only Targhee and Whitefish had enough terrain above the rain/snow line for significant December openings. Even so, Targhee had the second least amount of terrain open mid-December in the past 30 years. Meanwhile Lookout Pass' snowpack was trashed by 8 inches of rain during the second week of December. This region improved with colder storms of 2-4 feet during the second half of December, but lower elevation sectors of the interior Northwest were still thin and needed more snow. Those areas will also be hit by next week's rain. During early January it snowed 3-4 feet in the Tetons and half as much farther north.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Grand Targhee 163 85% 94% Jackson Hole 130 83% 85% Whitefish 113 84% 95% Bridger 89 77% 90% Big Sky 111 87% 81% Lookout Pass 205 111% 78% Schweitzer 89 74% 93% Brundage 77 63% 100% Sun Valley 77 94% 82%

Utah: Brian Head caught the edge of the November California/Arizona storm and was the only area to open in November. Wasatch openings were delayed until 2+ feet fell in early December. With a dry mid-December and no more than 2 feet the rest of the month, terrain was mostly limited to runs with a manmade base. This was Utah's second worst Christmas ever to 1976-77. Early January snowfall of 5 feet opened most terrain in the Cottonwood Canyons. Only half as much snow fell elsewhere, so other areas are only about 1/3 open and should be avoided for another month.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Alta 128 65% 93% Snowbird SNOTEL 120 68% 75% Brighton/Solitude 111 63% 80% Snowbasin 72 59% 30% Park City (mid estimate) 61 54% 39% Brian Head 46 43% 89%

Northern and Central Colorado: The first snowmaking openings were A-Basin (1%) and Keystone (3%) Oct. 26 and Winter Park (3%) Oct. 31. 2+ feet fell in early December but less than a foot since, so open terrain is nearly all on manmade. Snowmaking progress has been gradual due to warm December temperatures. There was the least open terrain at New Year's since 1980-81. Early January snowfall was 3 feet at Steamboat but only 1.5 feet elsewhere. Half or less of terrain is open on base depths under 30 inches. Avoid for another month.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open A-Basin 64 63% 12% Beaver Creek 48 38% 24% Breckenridge 61 48% 32% Copper Mt. 73 67% 28% Keystone 66 71% 47% Loveland 62.5 50% 19% Steamboat 85 59% 41% Vail 64 47% 31% Winter Park 78 57% 39%

Southern and Western Colorado: The November California/Arizona storm made it to Wolf Creek, so the early December snow opened the whole area on a 31-38 inch base (now 28-35) plus over half of Monarch. With just a few inches the rest of December, open runs elsewhere were mostly manmade and terrain was nearly as limited as in northern Colorado with base depths less than 30 inches. Steep terrain is unlikely to open for at least another month. The average one foot of snow in early January did not change the above situation at most areas. The Aspen areas improved some with 2+ feet new snow.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Aspen/Snowmass 78 84% 66% Gothic Snow Lab 73 57% N/A Crested Butte 59 62% 49% Monarch 55 52% 75% Telluride 59 58% 9% Purgatory 39 41% 55% Wolf Creek 81 57% 100% Taos 41 42% 35%

Northeast: No one opened during October in New England or eastern Canada but cold and snow arrived in November. Snowfalls were heavist in northern Vermont with more mixed precipitation farther south and east. St. Sauveur opened Nov. 9 and Killington and Sunday River Nov. 12. 2-4+ feet of December snow, again concentrated in northern Vermont, opened the most runs by mid-December since 2018. Surfaces were degraded by rain Dec. 18, but there was an average foot of snow the next week. Trail counts were still high for Christmas but declined some after freezing rain Dec. 29. Conditions improved with average 1.5 feet now snow but were set back again by a rain freeze Jan. 9. Percents open: Okemo 60%, Hunter 84%, Sunday River 67%, Sugarloaf 45%, Tremblant 60%, Ste. Anne 23%.



Area Season Snow Pct. of Normal Pct. of Area Open Jay Peak (mid estimate) 216 164% 54% Stowe 159 149% 65% Sugarbush 101 100% 96% Killington 93 100% 67% Stratton 73 102% 60% Whiteface 102 158% 63% Cannon 79 134% 67% Le Massif 59 65% Closed

